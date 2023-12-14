Thursday's contest features the UMKC Kangaroos (5-5) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-3) clashing at Swinney Recreation Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for UMKC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Bulldogs secured a 62-44 victory against South Carolina State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama A&M vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 63, Alabama A&M 61

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on November 18, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, a 62-56 home victory.

According to the RPI, the Kangaroos have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 273) on November 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 290) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 341) on December 10

Alabama A&M Leaders

Amiah Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

12.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16) Alisha Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 58.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 58.7 FG% Kaylah Turner: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.7 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Darian Burgin: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Asianae Nicholson: 4.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 59.3 points per game (286th in college basketball) and conceding 60.3 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.