Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Baldwin County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robertsdale High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
