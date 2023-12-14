Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Covington County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.