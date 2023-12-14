Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Franklin County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tharptown High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
