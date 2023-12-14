Thursday's contest that pits the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Kohl Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-57 in favor of Wisconsin, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Jacksonville State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-20.7)

Wisconsin (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Wisconsin has a 5-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Jacksonville State, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Badgers have gone over the point total in four games, while Gamecocks games have gone over one time.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (315th in college basketball) while giving up 61.5 per outing (15th in college basketball).

Jacksonville State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.6 boards. It pulls down 37.1 rebounds per game (169th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5.

Jacksonville State connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.3 on average.

Jacksonville State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (81st in college basketball).

