The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Big Ten Network

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Badgers have allowed to their opponents.

Jacksonville State has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks score only 0.8 more points per game (67.4) than the Badgers allow their opponents to score (66.6).

Jacksonville State has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State scores 69.6 points per game at home, and 64.8 away.

In 2023-24 the Gamecocks are giving up seven fewer points per game at home (58) than away (65).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State makes more treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (31%) than at home (28.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule