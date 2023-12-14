Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Macon County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reeltown High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
