Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Theodore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Theodore, AL

Theodore, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Murphy High School at Vigor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Prichard, AL

Prichard, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Foley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14

7:30 PM CT on December 14 Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at Chickasaw High School