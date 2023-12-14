The North Alabama Lions (3-6) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 57 points, North Alabama is 3-4.
  • Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Red Wolves put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Lions allow (71.6).
  • When Arkansas State totals more than 71.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • When North Alabama allows fewer than 70 points, it is 3-2.
  • This year the Red Wolves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions give up.
  • The Lions make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

  • Alyssa Clutter: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG%
  • Alexis Callins: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)
  • Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
  • Veronaye Charlton: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Rhema Pegues: 8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

North Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M L 70-57 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/5/2023 Fisk W 95-60 Flowers Hall
12/9/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-65 McKenzie Arena
12/14/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/19/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/21/2023 Tennessee Tech - Flowers Hall

