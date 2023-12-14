The North Alabama Lions (3-6) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 57 points, North Alabama is 3-4.

Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The Red Wolves put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Lions allow (71.6).

When Arkansas State totals more than 71.6 points, it is 3-0.

When North Alabama allows fewer than 70 points, it is 3-2.

This year the Red Wolves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG% Alexis Callins: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Veronaye Charlton: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Rhema Pegues: 8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

North Alabama Schedule