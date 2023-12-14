How to Watch the North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-6) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 72.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 57 the Red Wolves give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 57 points, North Alabama is 3-4.
- Arkansas State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
- The Red Wolves put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (70) than the Lions allow (71.6).
- When Arkansas State totals more than 71.6 points, it is 3-0.
- When North Alabama allows fewer than 70 points, it is 3-2.
- This year the Red Wolves are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Lions give up.
- The Lions make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 4.7% higher than the Red Wolves' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Alabama Leaders
- Alyssa Clutter: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 58.1 FG%
- Alexis Callins: 16.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.1 PTS, 5.2 AST, 41.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Veronaye Charlton: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Rhema Pegues: 8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 70-57
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Fisk
|W 95-60
|Flowers Hall
|12/9/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-65
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/21/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Flowers Hall
