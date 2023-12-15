Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Butler County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe County High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgiana School at Enterprise High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
