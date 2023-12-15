Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Chilton County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Verbena High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jemison High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
