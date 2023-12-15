Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phil Campbell High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Danville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
