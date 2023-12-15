Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dallas County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dallas County High School at Keith Middle-High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 15

5:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Orrville, AL

Orrville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Selma High School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellwood Christian Academy at Autaugaville High School