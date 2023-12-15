Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Elmore County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tallassee High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Selma High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
