Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Escambia County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
T.R. Miller High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W.S. Neal High School at Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Jackson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Excel High School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
