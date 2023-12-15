Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Fayette County, Alabama today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fayette County High School