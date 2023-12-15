Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - December 15
When the Toronto Raptors (10-14) and Atlanta Hawks (9-14) square off at Scotiabank Arena on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Trae Young will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks' Last Game
The Raptors beat the Hawks, 135-128, on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam poured in a team-high 33 points for the Raptors, and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Young had 35 points, plus four rebounds and 17 assists, for the Hawks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|35
|4
|17
|0
|1
|4
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|20
|3
|5
|4
|0
|4
|Dejounte Murray
|20
|3
|5
|0
|2
|4
Hawks vs Raptors Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young averages 27.2 points, 2.8 boards and 10.8 assists, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
- Dejounte Murray chips in with 20 points per game, plus 4.4 boards and 5.3 assists.
- Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 11.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.3 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (fifth in league).
- The Hawks receive 13 points per game from Saddiq Bey, plus 6.1 boards and 1.3 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|27.6
|2.8
|9.7
|1
|0.3
|3.7
|Dejounte Murray
|17.8
|4.6
|5.3
|1.8
|0.3
|2.3
|Clint Capela
|12.1
|11.5
|1.3
|0.5
|1.7
|0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|19.8
|4.4
|1.9
|1.6
|0.2
|4.2
|Saddiq Bey
|14.1
|6.5
|1.3
|1.2
|0.1
|1.8
