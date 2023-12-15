If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Madison County, Alabama today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James Clemens High School at Opelika High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 15

3:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15

4:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Brewer High School