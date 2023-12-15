Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Mobile County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoover High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Luke's Episcopal School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daphne High School at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Theodore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamson High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Leroy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul's Episcopal School at UMS-Wright Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at John Leflore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blount High School at B.C. Rain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.