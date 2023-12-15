The SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) play the South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 68.8 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow.

When it scores more than 51.6 points, South Alabama is 6-2.

SE Louisiana is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The Lions average only 1.1 fewer points per game (62) than the Jaguars give up (63.1).

SE Louisiana is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

South Alabama is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 62 points.

The Lions shoot 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars allow defensively.

The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Lions concede.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

12.3 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14) Jordan Rosier: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Michiyah Simmons: 9.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

