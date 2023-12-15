How to Watch the South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) play the South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 68.8 points per game are 17.2 more points than the 51.6 the Lions allow.
- When it scores more than 51.6 points, South Alabama is 6-2.
- SE Louisiana is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.
- The Lions average only 1.1 fewer points per game (62) than the Jaguars give up (63.1).
- SE Louisiana is 3-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- South Alabama is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 62 points.
- The Lions shoot 43.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Jaguars allow defensively.
- The Jaguars shoot 39.1% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Lions concede.
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
- Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Jordan Rosier: 9.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)
- Michiyah Simmons: 9.4 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
South Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|New Orleans
|W 80-63
|Mitchell Center
|12/4/2023
|Nicholls
|L 61-58
|Mitchell Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 68-65
|Al Lawson Center
|12/15/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|12/18/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Mitchell Center
