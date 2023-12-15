Thomas Novak will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Novak's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Novak Season Stats Insights

Novak has averaged 15:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Novak has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 18 games played, including multiple goals once.

Novak has a point in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 18 games this season, Novak has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Novak's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Novak has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 18 Games 2 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

