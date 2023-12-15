Trae Young and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Young, in his most recent game (December 13 loss against the Raptors), posted 35 points and 17 assists.

In this article we will look at Young's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.2 31.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.9 Assists 11.5 10.8 10.5 PRA -- 40.8 44.8 PR -- 30 34.3 3PM 3.5 3.0 4.2



Trae Young Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Young has made 8.3 shots per game, which adds up to 17.3% of his team's total makes.

Young is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Young's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.2 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 114.4 points per game.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 26.8 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 39 35 4 17 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.