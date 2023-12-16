Saturday's game features the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) matching up at Alabama A&M Events Center (on December 16) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-72 win for Chattanooga.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 80, Alabama A&M 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-8.7)

Chattanooga (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

Alabama A&M's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, and Chattanooga's is 3-4-0. The Bulldogs have hit the over in six games, while Mocs games have gone over three times.

Alabama A&M Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have been outscored by 18.5 points per game (scoring 69.8 points per game to rank 286th in college basketball while giving up 88.3 per outing to rank 362nd in college basketball) and have a -185 scoring differential overall.

Alabama A&M pulls down 34.3 rebounds per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 40.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.0 boards per game.

Alabama A&M connects on 4.3 three-pointers per game (355th in college basketball) while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc (349th in college basketball). It is making 6.0 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 10.3 per game while shooting 41.2%.

The Bulldogs score 82.3 points per 100 possessions (350th in college basketball), while giving up 104.1 points per 100 possessions (356th in college basketball).

Alabama A&M forces 14.9 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball) while committing 15.2 (350th in college basketball action).

