The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) will be looking to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Chattanooga has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mocs games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.

