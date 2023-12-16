The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-9) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -8.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in six of 10 outings.

Alabama A&M's games this year have had a 158.1-point total on average, 8.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Alabama A&M has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Alabama A&M has been victorious in one of the nine contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Bulldogs have been at least a +300 moneyline underdog nine times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama A&M has a 25% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 4 57.1% 79.9 149.7 67.0 155.3 146.4 Alabama A&M 6 60% 69.8 149.7 88.3 155.3 148.9

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score an average of 69.8 points per game, only 2.8 more points than the 67.0 the Mocs give up.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Alabama A&M is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 Alabama A&M 5-5-0 4-5 6-4-0

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Alabama A&M 9-7 Home Record 9-8 6-9 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

