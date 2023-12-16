Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines hit the field in the Rose Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Alabama.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Jacksonville State (-3.5)
South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Alabama (-17.5)
Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 30
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Auburn (-6.5)
Click here for a full War Eagle/UMD preview
No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.