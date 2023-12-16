The 2023 college football postseason slate has quality competition on the docket, including those involving Alabama schools. Among those games is the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Jacksonville State (-3.5)

South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Alabama (-17)

Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Auburn (-7)

No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 1 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Michigan (-1.5)

