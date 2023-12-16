The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Alabama vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-7.5) 165.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-6.5) 164.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alabama vs. Creighton Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
  • Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' 10 games have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Crimson Tide currently have the same odds, going from +3500 at the start of the season to +3500.
  • The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

