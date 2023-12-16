Alabama vs. Creighton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Alabama vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Alabama vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-7.5)
|165.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-6.5)
|164.5
|-285
|+230
Alabama vs. Creighton Betting Trends
- Alabama is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
- Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' 10 games have hit the over.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Crimson Tide currently have the same odds, going from +3500 at the start of the season to +3500.
- The implied probability of Alabama winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
