2024 NCAA Bracketology: Auburn March Madness Odds | December 18
Will Auburn be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Auburn's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
How Auburn ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|0-0
|28
|28
|35
Auburn's best wins
Against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a top 100 team in the RPI, Auburn secured its signature win of the season on November 29, a 74-57 home victory. Johni Broome, as the top point-getter in the victory over Virginia Tech, put up 30 points, while Chad Baker was second on the team with 15.
Next best wins
- 104-76 over Indiana (No. 70/RPI) on December 9
- 77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 146/RPI) on November 17
- 91-75 at home over USC (No. 156/RPI) on December 17
- 83-59 over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on November 16
- 87-62 over UNC Asheville (No. 179/RPI) on December 13
Auburn's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- According to the RPI, Auburn has four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Auburn is facing the 107th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Reviewing the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Glancing at Auburn's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Auburn's next game
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
