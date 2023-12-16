The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Neville Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Auburn vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up only 4.3 more points per game (57.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.8).

Norfolk State has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

Auburn is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.1 points.

The 69.5 points per game the Tigers average are 13.9 more points than the Spartans give up (55.6).

When Auburn totals more than 55.6 points, it is 8-0.

When Norfolk State gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 7-2.

This year the Tigers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans shoot 37.7% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Tigers concede.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Taylen Collins: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%

8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%

6.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

9.1 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 71.1 FG%

