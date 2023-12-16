Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total for the 11 Sun Belt bowl season games is Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State -- for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.
Best Week 18 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: James Madison +2 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 8.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Rice +3.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Rice Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 5.4 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: December 26
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - UTSA vs. Marshall
- Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 54.5 points
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 43.5 - James Madison vs. Air Force
- Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Week 18 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|11-2 (7-1 Sun Belt)
|34.1 / 19.5
|418.9 / 335.3
|Troy
|11-3 (8-1 Sun Belt)
|29.6 / 17.1
|419.0 / 308.3
|Appalachian State
|9-5 (6-3 Sun Belt)
|33.2 / 27.0
|446.6 / 377.6
|Coastal Carolina
|8-5 (5-3 Sun Belt)
|27.7 / 23.8
|416.2 / 379.5
|Old Dominion
|6-7 (5-3 Sun Belt)
|23.8 / 27.2
|348.3 / 392.7
|Texas State
|7-5 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|36.0 / 33.8
|463.5 / 414.3
|Arkansas State
|6-7 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|27.1 / 30.4
|373.6 / 443.6
|South Alabama
|7-6 (4-4 Sun Belt)
|33.1 / 21.0
|440.5 / 312.8
|Georgia Southern
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|30.2 / 30.5
|419.3 / 396.1
|Georgia State
|7-6 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|27.2 / 30.1
|393.6 / 425.3
|Marshall
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|22.8 / 28.7
|358.7 / 377.2
|Louisiana
|6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt)
|32.2 / 28.6
|393.5 / 384.9
|Southern Miss
|3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt)
|23.2 / 35.8
|353.3 / 412.5
|UL Monroe
|2-10 (0-8 Sun Belt)
|17.3 / 34.9
|321.2 / 447.2
