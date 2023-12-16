For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cody Glass a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

  • Glass is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
  • Glass has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-1
10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

