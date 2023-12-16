Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Colbert County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tremont High School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
