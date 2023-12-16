Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Covington County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Florala, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
