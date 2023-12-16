Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you reside in Fayette County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winfield High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.