Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 45.6% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

The Hawks score an average of 122.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 110.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

Atlanta is 10-10 when it scores more than 110.9 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 125.0 points per game, compared to 120.9 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 126.4 points per game at home, and 119.7 away.

At home, Atlanta concedes 126.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 119.7.

This year the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.9 per game) than on the road (25.6).

Hawks Injuries