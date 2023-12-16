Player prop bet options for Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and others are listed when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +122) 10.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Young is averaging 27.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 lower than Saturday's prop total.

He has collected 2.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Young's assist average -- 10.8 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (10.5).

Young, at 3.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -156) 3.5 (Over: -106)

The 27.6 points Mitchell has scored per game this season is 5.9 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (33.5).

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

Mitchell's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

