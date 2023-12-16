The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are only 2.5-point favorites as they head into a showdown with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the New Orleans Bowl on December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana game info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana statistical matchup

Jacksonville State Louisiana 397.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (53rd) 361.6 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (59th) 232.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (31st) 165.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (72nd) 15 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Jacksonville State leaders

Zion Webb has been a catalyst for the Gamecocks' offense this year, posting 1,281 passing yards with five passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 50% completion percentage.

Webb has been providing value with his legs, as he's run for 638 yards (5.5 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As a runner, Malik Jackson has accumulated 860 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Logan Smothers has been a key contributor to the Gamecocks' offense this season, registering 655 passing yards with six passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 56.1% completion percentage.

On the ground, Smothers has contributed 283 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Louisiana leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards (101.8 per game), completing 66.7% of his throws, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Chriss has scored six touchdowns and accumulated 492 yards.

In 12 games, Jacob Kibodi has rushed for 729 yards (60.8 per game) and seven TDs.

Kibodi also has nine catches for 79 yards and one TD.

In 12 games, Peter LeBlanc has 29 catches for 449 yards (37.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

