Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Juuso Parssinen a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Parssinen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Parssinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|14:22
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|14:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|19:33
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
