Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tishomingo County at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 11:20 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.