Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lee County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Opelika High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
