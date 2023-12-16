In Madison County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Opelika High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16

11:30 AM CT on December 16 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at Sand Rock School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 16

1:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Sand Rock, AL

Sand Rock, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16

3:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy