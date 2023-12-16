On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Michael McCarron going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCarron stats and insights

In three of 20 games this season, McCarron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

McCarron has zero points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.