When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will North Alabama be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How North Alabama ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 268

North Alabama's best wins

North Alabama, in its best win of the season, beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 86-71 on November 30. KJ Johnson was the leading scorer in the signature win over Tennessee Tech, recording 23 points with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

61-59 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 307/RPI) on November 18

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on November 9

76-64 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on December 13

North Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Alabama is playing the 327th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Lions' 18 remaining games this year, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records north of .500.

Looking at North Alabama's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

North Alabama's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. North Alabama Lions

Indiana Hoosiers vs. North Alabama Lions Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

