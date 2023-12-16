How to Watch North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) battle the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- FGCU vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Evansville vs Bellarmine (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- North Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Lions are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 330th.
- The 79.9 points per game the Lions put up are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (77.4).
- North Alabama is 4-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively North Alabama has performed better when playing at home this year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Lions have played better at home this year, allowing 68 points per game, compared to 81.2 in road games.
- North Alabama is draining 8.2 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Rust
|W 109-65
|Flowers Hall
|12/10/2023
|Morehead State
|L 86-77
|Flowers Hall
|12/13/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 76-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
