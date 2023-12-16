The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) battle the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

North Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Lions are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 330th.

The 79.9 points per game the Lions put up are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (77.4).

North Alabama is 4-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Alabama has performed better when playing at home this year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game on the road.

Defensively the Lions have played better at home this year, allowing 68 points per game, compared to 81.2 in road games.

North Alabama is draining 8.2 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule