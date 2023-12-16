The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) battle the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions make 45% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • North Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 330th.
  • The 79.9 points per game the Lions put up are just 2.5 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (77.4).
  • North Alabama is 4-1 when scoring more than 77.4 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively North Alabama has performed better when playing at home this year, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Lions have played better at home this year, allowing 68 points per game, compared to 81.2 in road games.
  • North Alabama is draining 8.2 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.6 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Rust W 109-65 Flowers Hall
12/10/2023 Morehead State L 86-77 Flowers Hall
12/13/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 76-64 The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/1/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena

