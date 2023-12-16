The North Alabama Lions (6-5) take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-2.5) 146.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

North Alabama has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Lions' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Tech has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this year.

A total of five Golden Eagles games this season have hit the over.

