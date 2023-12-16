The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Hooper Eblen Arena on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Hooper Eblen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -2.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points five times.

The average point total in North Alabama's contests this year is 153.9, 7.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, North Alabama has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Lions are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from North Alabama, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 5 55.6% 79.9 152.6 74 151.4 145.7 Tennessee Tech 4 50% 72.7 152.6 77.4 151.4 140.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions put up only 2.5 more points per game (79.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (77.4).

North Alabama is 3-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 77.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 5-4-0 3-1 4-5-0 Tennessee Tech 5-3-0 5-2 5-3-0

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits

North Alabama Tennessee Tech 5-1 Home Record 3-2 1-4 Away Record 1-5 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.2 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.