Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
Will Ryan O'Reilly light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Reilly stats and insights
- In 10 of 30 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- O'Reilly has picked up eight goals and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|22:39
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|21:55
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
