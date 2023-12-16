Samford vs. Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) and Samford Bulldogs (7-3) at Simmons Bank Arena has a projected final score of 71-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on December 16.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 76-50 win against LaGrange in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Samford vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +
Samford vs. Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 71, Samford 57
Samford Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who are ranked No. 173 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 65-62, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Samford has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
Samford 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 173) on November 11
- 65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 233) on November 14
- 65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 274) on December 3
- 57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 30
- 69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 354) on November 18
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 41.2 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9 PTS, 47.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 46.8 3PT% (22-for-47)
- Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%
- Sadie Stetson: 8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 60.6 points per game (270th in college basketball) while giving up 56.5 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.
