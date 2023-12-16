How to Watch Samford vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads meet when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, who have won six in a row.
Samford vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Samford has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 247th.
- The Bulldogs record 12.6 more points per game (90.8) than the Bruins give up (78.2).
- When Samford puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 8-0.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Samford fared better at home last season, scoring 81.4 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed five fewer points per game (68.7) than in road games (73.7).
- At home, Samford sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than on the road (8.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in road games (35.4%).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|W 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|W 128-82
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
