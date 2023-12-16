Two hot squads meet when the Samford Bulldogs (8-2) host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, who have won six in a row.

Samford vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Samford has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins rank 247th.

The Bulldogs record 12.6 more points per game (90.8) than the Bruins give up (78.2).

When Samford puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 8-0.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Samford fared better at home last season, scoring 81.4 points per game, compared to 75.7 per game on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed five fewer points per game (68.7) than in road games (73.7).

At home, Samford sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than on the road (8.7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to in road games (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule